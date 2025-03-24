Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Position Reduced by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after purchasing an additional 548,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after buying an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Relx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Relx by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104,999 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

