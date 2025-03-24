Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin Sells 23,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.78, for a total transaction of C$2,249,018.20.

Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,350 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.06, for a total transaction of C$2,149,680.39.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$96.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$86.06 and a 1-year high of C$108.94.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Featured Articles

