SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 81,619 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.