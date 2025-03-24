Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

