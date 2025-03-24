Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of TriNet Group worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in TriNet Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $76.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

