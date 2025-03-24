Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

