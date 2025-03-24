Swiss National Bank Has $5.62 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Diodes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark decreased their price target on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $53,238.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,596.28. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

