Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

