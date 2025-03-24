Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of EchoStar worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

