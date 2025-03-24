Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 43.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

