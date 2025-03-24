Swiss National Bank Sells 49,600 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Amentum worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth $81,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $39,613,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,188,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTM stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

