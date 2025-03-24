Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Teleflex by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Teleflex by 184.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.55 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

