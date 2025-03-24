TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $42.99 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.86 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

