The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Holdings Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 396,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,629 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 659,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,408,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 589,782 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.71. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

