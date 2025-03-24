Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $1,548,568.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 44,056 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,548,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,447,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,887,252.55. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Stephen Fredette sold 47,073 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,648,967.19.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 300 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $10,500.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84.

Toast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,516.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

