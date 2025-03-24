Top Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – March 22nd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in companies that primarily generate revenue through online sales and digital marketplaces. They represent firms that leverage internet technologies to sell products or services, often disrupting traditional retail channels and benefitting from trends in digital consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.94. 26,766,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,952,710. The company has a market capitalization of $688.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. 8,950,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,549. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $971.57. 384,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,566. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,038.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,075.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

