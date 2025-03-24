Top Music Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies involved in various aspects of the music industry, such as record labels, music streaming services, live concert promoters, and music equipment manufacturers. Investing in these stocks gives investors exposure to the economic trends and innovations within the global music market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.27. The stock had a trading volume of 93,950,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,777,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.82 and its 200 day moving average is $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,998,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,399,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average of $207.97. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.16. 13,933,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,032,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a market cap of $321.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $599.64. 2,543,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $257.56 and a one year high of $652.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. 15,070,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536,217. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

