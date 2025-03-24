TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $63.39 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

