Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,267.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 421,199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Twilio by 1,138.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after buying an additional 258,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,778,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 193,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 517,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 179,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $103.44 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -161.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.