Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Universal Logistics stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

About Universal Logistics

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.