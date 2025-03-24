Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) EVP Sells $1,098,571.10 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,849.20. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sherrell Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $981,103.64.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

