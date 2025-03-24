Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $241.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

