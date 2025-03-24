Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,331,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64,052 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VONV opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

