Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $191,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 98.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $23.40.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Read Our Latest Report on PD

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.