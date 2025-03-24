Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,078 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.
In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $7,250,066. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUNR opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $995.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.
