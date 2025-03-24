Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,078 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $7,250,066. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LUNR opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $995.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

About Intuitive Machines

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.