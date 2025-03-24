Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 83,707 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 201,997 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,838,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $9.02 on Monday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

