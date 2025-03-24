Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $589,200.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,970,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,362,419.40. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,036,560.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VITL. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 74,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.