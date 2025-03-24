Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after buying an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after buying an additional 2,131,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after buying an additional 592,523 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,722,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,214,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.77 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $84.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

View Our Latest Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.