Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

