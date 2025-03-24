Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D-) Rating for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $147.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $159.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

