What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for NIKE FY2025 Earnings?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $68.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

