10,576 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.