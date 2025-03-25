10,809 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,216,000 after purchasing an additional 491,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,487,000 after buying an additional 371,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

