13,252 Shares in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in York Water by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in York Water by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of York Water by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Stock Down 0.1 %

YORW stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $480.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

