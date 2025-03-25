19,332 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

MIR stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

