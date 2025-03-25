2,180 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $148.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

