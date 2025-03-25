2,492 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,698,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MHO stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.31.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

