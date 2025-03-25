2,917 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. South Bow Co. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities started coverage on South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Bow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.



