3,956 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 72.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

