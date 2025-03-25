4,651 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $8,043,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.19.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

