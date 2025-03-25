4,990 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,668,000 after buying an additional 411,434 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,720. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828,197 shares in the company, valued at $51,223,984.45. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock worth $11,825,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

