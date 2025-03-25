5,271 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ONE Gas by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,470,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,283,000 after acquiring an additional 645,566 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 306,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ONE Gas by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

