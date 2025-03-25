5,769 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,978,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,611 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 110,461 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

