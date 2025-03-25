5,929 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $21,140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 850.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 34,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. The trade was a 44.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

