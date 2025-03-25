8,037 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 66,801 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

