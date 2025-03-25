Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 803,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Adient by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 210,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 124,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Adient by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Adient Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.