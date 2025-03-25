AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.