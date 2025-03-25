Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

