Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,664 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

