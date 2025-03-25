Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

